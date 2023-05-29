Residents across South Jersey honor service members at Memorial Day commemorations

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- On Memorial Day, we pause to remember the troops who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.

CBS News Philadelphia was in communities across the region as people spent the day honoring those service members at events in Haddonfield, Lower Merion, Media and Glassboro.

Patriotic music blared down Hessian Avenue in West Deptford Monday as the town marked Memorial Day 2023. This year's parade came complete with classic cars, fire trucks, and red white and blue pinwheels for kids.

Parade watchers we talked with say it's the biggest Memorial Day showing they've seen in years.

"It's usually like you blink your eyes and it's gone, but this year it was good," Victoria Allen, a parade goer, said.

"This is the biggest one I've seen in 25 years," Joe, another parade goer, said.

Twelve miles east, another Memorial Day parade was held in Haddonfield.

Parade goers lined the streets as marchers made their way to the Haddonfield War Memorial in Camden County.

In Camden, visitors had a chance to walk through the historic Battleship New Jersey.

While there's plenty of fun to be had at the festivities across South Jersey, it's important to remember why people are here. That message isn't lost on Allen in West Deptford.

"I think it's important to thank all the people that did the work that they did for us. The police officers, the veterans, I think it's very important," Allen said.