Battleship New Jersey: Vets celebrate 80th commissioning anniversary

Veterans gather on the Battleship New Jersey for 80th commissioning anniversary

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Veterans and a South Jersey community came together Tuesday to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battleship New Jersey. An hour-long U.S. Navy commissioning anniversary ceremony was held along the Delaware River in Camden.

Throughout the ceremony, veterans, officers and the like from throughout the battleship's lifetime spoke.

The battleship served during World War II, the Vietnam War and Korean War among other conflicts.

SOON | A ceremony in celebration of Battleship New Jersey’s 80th anniversary is set to begin at 11.



The Navy ship is the most decorated still afloat! @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0Yu1EFKWp3 — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) May 23, 2023

"Memorial Day, our most solemn holiday, recognizes the people that gave all is coming up next Monday. As a veteran myself, it's very important to have these veterans here," Phil Rowan, the CEO of the Battleship New Jersey, said. "So, we have a veteran of each decade of the battleship service speaking here today, which is fantastic. We may never have that again."

Ahead of the ceremony, new banners called "Honor Our Heroes" were introduced along the promenade.