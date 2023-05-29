Annual Memorial Day Parade held in Media

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) -- A Memorial Day tradition in Delaware County brought out hundreds of spectators.

The annual parade down West State Street brings out hundreds of neighbors – both young and old – to celebrate the red, white and blue.

"The ceremony has been going on since 1950," Mayor Bob McMahon said.

But, the Delco tradition is more than just a parade. It's also a time to reflect and honor the men and women who served our country.

"It's all about the stories and people should listen to the stories," McMahon said.

Those stories were shared in front of the Delaware County courthouse.

Veterans Square was silent as the crowd listened to several veterans and others who took to the podium.

Bill Martin listened as he stood beside his bike. On the back, is a picture of his older brother, John.

"Every day I think about John and on Memorial Day I come down here," Martin said.

Lieutenant John C. Martin was killed in action during the Vietnam War. He was 22 years old.

The bike is how Bill Martin shares his brother's story, one he makes sure is told every Memorial Day.

"He was one of the little people. But when you met him, you wouldn't forget him," Bill Martin said.

John's story may have been cut short as he made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom today.

But Bill Martin says he won't stop sharing it any time soon.

"I'm sorry that John's gone, and this is the very least I can do to sustain his memory. We'll all be forgotten eventually, but not yet," Bill Martin said.