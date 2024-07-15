Research shows New Jersey is fastest-warming state in Northeast U.S. because of climate change

New Jersey is fastest-warming state in Northeast U.S. because of climate change, research says

New Jersey is fastest-warming state in Northeast U.S. because of climate change, research says

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is the fastest-warming state in the entire Northeast United States because of climate change, according to Climate Central, a climate research nonprofit.

Shel Winkley, a meteorologist with Climate Central, said part of the reason is New Jersey has several urban areas like Trenton where concrete and asphalt absorb a lot of heat.

"That only takes what would've been a hot day, and then we top that with the temperatures that have become hotter because of climate change," Winkley said. "Then the last layer on top of that is the urban development."

Winkley said the Jersey Shore is also experiencing hotter temperatures.

"You have warmer sea surface temperatures [that] adds more humidity, more moisture to the air," Winkley said. "That makes that temperature come up, and it also helps to make it harder to cool down at night."

Winkley said the ultimate goal is to reduce carbon emissions in cars, homes and factories, but he said some short-term solutions include investing in more green space and planting more trees.

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora is also looking at having enough interior places where people can keep cool.

"It's really important that we open our recreation centers, our libraries and our senior centers so that folks will have a respite and they can come and find a cool place," Gusciora said.

Jean Kelly, 91, spent the day inside the Sam Naples Community Center, which serves as Trenton's cooling center.

"It's beautiful," Kelly said. "I have air [conditioning] at home, but it's nice to come through, to have conversations with your friends, let the day go by and then you come back again."