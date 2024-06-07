Park in a Truck program transforms urban green spaces in Philadelphia with help of neighborhood youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Park in a Truck program is using urban green spaces to transform neighborhoods with the help of young people. But what is Park in a Truck?

With Park in a Truck DIY toolkit, you can design, build and sustain your own unique green space for your community.

Park in a Truck allows communities to better themselves and serve residents rather than displace them.

The program is a three-year initiative inviting young people from 11 to 14 to help design and implement gardens in their neighborhood.

"We got involved in this for the environment and for the youth to help younger kids that's dealing with gun violence and stuff that's going on in the neighborhood," said 14-year-old Semaj Flores.

The program was developed by Kim Douglas of the College of Architecture and the Built Environment at Thomas Jefferson University.

"They love being outside, being in nature and I don't think that changes throughout their lives," said Douglas. "So, when they are given the opportunity to design something, and then build it, it becomes something that they can have pride in. It gives them a sense of purpose."

A dedication and ribbon cutting will take place this Saturday at the latest park to open in Kingssesing at 5900 Greenway Avenue.