New Jersey law requires e-bike drivers to have license, insurance after multiple deadly crashes

As one of his final acts in office, former New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law new requirements for e-bikes in his state.

The new legislation signed Monday requires that owners and operators of e-bikes have licenses, registration and insurance. Owners and operators of e-bikes must be at least 17 years old and have a valid driver's license or be at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license under the law, which covers all types of electric bikes.

"We are in a new era of e-bike use that requires updated safety standards to help prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities. Requiring registration and licensing will improve their safe use and having them insured will protect those injured in accidents," said Senate President Nick Scutari, who co-sponsored the bill.

The legislation follows an increase in crashes involving e-bikes, including multiple incidents that killed or injured young people in New Jersey in 2025.

Two teens riding an e-bike died in a crash in Cranford, New Jersey, in September, and a 14-year-old died in Somers Point last summer.

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, who has advocated for tighter e-bike rules, thanked legislators in a statement posted online.

"Nobody likes more red tape, but the benefits of the new law far outweigh the inconvenience of the new registration requirements," Gillian wrote.

Registration and licensing fees for e-bikes will be waived for one year, and riders will have six months to get the registration, insurance and license that they need under the law.

The new law was among a handful Murphy signed on his final days in office, including legislation that requires public elementary schools in the state to teach cursive writing.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill was inaugurated Tuesday morning.