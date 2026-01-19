New Jersey students to learn cursive in school under new law

Students in New Jersey will soon learn cursive again, thanks to a new state law signed by the governor.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law Monday that requires school districts to teach cursive in third through fifth grades.

Supporters say learning cursive empowers students to read historical documents and prepares them for signing papers and checks in their own lives. Writing by hand can also help with literacy skills, learning and memory, research shows.

Several states, including Delaware, already require cursive lessons, and lawmakers in Pennsylvania have considered a similar policy.

"The return to including cursive instruction is especially meaningful as New Jersey celebrates the upcoming 250th anniversary of our country's founding – giving our students the skills they need to read our nation's founding documents and complete tasks like opening a bank account or signing a check, in addition to offering cognitive benefits," Murphy said in a press release. "We owe it to our students to give them a well-rounded education that ensures they have the tools to fully understand our rich history and become competent leaders."

"Not only does handwriting instruction encourage better retention and comprehension of information, but it also allows our students to build self-confidence and maintain a vital connection to written communication in the increasingly digital age," said state Sen. Angela McKnight, who co-sponsored the bill.

Signing the bill into law was one of Murphy's last acts as governor. Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill will be sworn in Tuesday morning.

The requirement will begin for all public schools this fall.