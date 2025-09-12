Doctors urge caution as growing number of injuries being linked to e-bikes, e-scooters

Doctors urge caution as e-bikes, e-scooters are being linked to growing number of injuries

Doctors are urging caution as a growing number of injuries are being linked to electric bikes and scooters. The warning comes days after a Delaware County, Pennsylvania, township passed an ordinance requiring children to wear helmets on e-scooters and e-bikes.

Haverford Township passed the ordinance months after 12-year-old Abby Gillon was killed in a crash while she was on an e-scooter. There are no uniform laws, which is why doctors are now warning everyone to be careful.

It's become a popular way to get around. E-scooters and e-bikes can get you where you're going fast, but doctors warn that the rising number of them on the road is causing another kind of surge.

"We get our trauma alerts. A lot of times I'm thinking, 'OK, is it another e-bike or e-school injury?'" Dr. Marc Levy said. "Because they've become more and more common."

Levy, a pediatric trauma surgeon, says his hospital alone has seen a 250% increase in emergency visits from e-bike and e-scooter accidents.

The American College of Surgeons says it's a problem nationwide, with more than 20,000 people hurt while riding electric bikes every year, and about 3,000 require hospitalization.

"E-scooters and e-bikes can attain speeds as high as 20 to 30 mph," Levy said. "Some e-bikes can go as fast as 50 mph."

Doctors say head injuries are the most common, and there have been a growing number of deaths.

Experts recommend stronger helmets with a higher safety rating.

"This helmet is rated a 3, a Level 3 helmet, which would be up to 28 mph," Levy said. "And you can see it has a kind of a full shell around it that protects the head. It's also harder than the other one and is better for these higher rates of speed."

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an advisory recommending the use of bicycle helmets for riding powered scooters, along with knee and elbow pads.

Many medical groups say children should be at least 16 before they're allowed to ride electric bikes and scooters.