New Jersey lawmakers push for stricter e-bike rules after rise in deadly crashes

Lawmakers in South Jersey are pushing for stricter e-bike rules after rise in crashes

There are calls for stronger legislation when it comes to electric bicycles, which are very popular right now, especially among kids.

"I think they're extremely dangerous," said New Jersey Senate President Nicholas Scutari.

After many close calls and deadly accidents, Scutari is announcing a new legislative initiative to make electric bikes safer.

"We got to get back to basics, we've got to teach people what the rules of the road are and their responsibility when they're driving these things," he said.

Scutari says it's been six years since e-bike laws were updated in New Jersey. Now, he plans to introduce legislation prohibiting anyone under the age of 17 from operating an e-bike that goes 18 mph or faster. He also wants some of the faster bikes to be registered with the state's Motor Vehicle Commission and have insurance.

"These young people are driving without any license whatsoever at speeds that are capping out at close to 40 mph right now," Scutari said.

In July, a 14-year-old was struck and killed in Somers Point while riding an e-bike. Ocean City's mayor has been pushing for more enforcement and education after he says he narrowly missed two kids on e-bikes who ran a red light.

"For the most part people use e-bikes to get around this town because it's a lot faster than driving in summer, you get a lot of gridlock," said Sne Avichal, who owns Scarborough Inn Bed & Breakfast in Ocean City.

With e-bikes' growing popularity, many area hospitals are seeing a recent surge in e-bike injuries. At Cooper University Health Care in Camden, doctors say they're treating more patients with traumatic brain injuries, fractures and dislocated joints.

"These injuries can be severe, they can require ICU admission, patients remain in the hospital for a significant amount of time, and they could have lifelong effects, particularly in children," said Dr. Nicole Fox, the medical director of pediatric trauma at Cooper.

Scutari says a big part of his plan would also be an awareness campaign encouraging riders and drivers to share the road. He plans to introduce the legislation next month.