27 Boston Market locations across New Jersey ordered to shut down over workers' rights violations

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- New Jersey officials have ordered Boston Market to shut down 27 of its restaurants across the state.

The Department of Labor says it found multiple violations of workers' rights, including more than $600,000 in back wages.

Investigators say the chain also failed to pay minimum wage and sick leave.

In all, the chain is facing more than $2.5 million in fees and penalties.

Stop-work orders were issued at the following locations:

  • 491 Ridge Rd, North Arlington, NJ 07031 
  • 314 Essex Street, Lodi, NJ 07644 
  • 180 Hackensack Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07602 
  • 21-20 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 
  • 321 Broad Street, Ridgefield, NJ 07657 
  • 20 Wycoff Avenue, Waldwick, NJ 07463 
  • 395 NJ-17, Mahwah, NJ 07430 
  • 175 Kinderkamack Road, Emerson, NJ 07630 
  • 275 Livingston Street, North Vale, NJ 07647 
  • 471 Central Avenue, East Orange, NJ 07018 
  • 247 NJ-10 East, Succasunna, NJ 07876 
  • 332 Route 10 West, East Hanover, NJ 07936 
  • 1160 US-46, Clifton, NJ 07013 
  • 1342 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07012 
  • 523 Chestnut Street Union, NJ 07083 
  • 770 Route 33, Hamilton, NJ 08619 
  • 1729 N. Olden Avenue, Ewing Township, NJ 08638 
  • 300 Rt-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 
  • 878 US Rt. 1 North Bound, Edison, NJ 08817 
  • 1560 St. Georges Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001 
  • 4159 US 9, Howell, NJ 07731 
  • 1103 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 
  • 900 Easton Avenue #165, Somerset, NJ 08873 
  • 514 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060 
  • 5716 Blackhorse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012 
  • 891 Hurffville Road, Woodbury, NJ 08096 
  • 301 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 

We have reached out to Boston Market for comment and have not yet heard back.

For more information, click here.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 9:57 PM

