2025 NBA mock draft: Who will the Philadelphia 76ers select No. 3 overall?

The 2025 NBA draft has finally arrived. The Philadelphia 76ers jumped two spots in the lottery and enter the draft with two selections, including No. 3 overall in the first round tonight.

Before the draft, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said the team would approach the draft by selecting the best player available, regardless of how the player fits on their roster.

Below is a Sixers-only mock draft where the team will stay put at No. 3 and No. 35 overall and not make any trades.

Round 1, No. 3 overall, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe

With the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Sixers stay put and select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe.

Edgecombe, a former five-star recruit, is the only known prospect the Sixers had in for a workout and visit before the draft, and guard Tyrese Maxey was in attendance. Edgecombe "appeared nervous" during his workout, according to ESPN, but that won't stop the Sixers from selecting the high-flying athletic guard.

Despite appearing nervous, Edgecombe made a "strong impression" in interviews and meetings, ESPN reported. He appears to be the favorite to land in Philadelphia.

Edgecombe, who is a 6-foot-4 and 193 pounds, would provide even more depth to a Sixers backcourt headlined by Maxey that also includes Jared McCain. The Sixers bringing back guard Quentin Grimes, who is a restricted free agent, is also a "priority," according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

VJ Edgecombe #7 of the Baylor Bears dunks over Joe Few #15 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Spokane Arena on Nov. 4, 2024. Joe Gonzales/Baylor Athletics Images via Getty Images

Edgecombe's athleticism and high motor will likely lead to him contributing right away on the defensive side of the ball. His athleticism will be on full display in transition.

But Edgecombe's shot should also translate. Last year at Baylor, he averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bears. He also shot 34% on 3-pointers overall, and connected on his 36.3% of his catch-and-shoot treys.

While Edgecombe has plenty of upside, he will need to work on his ball-handling and playmaking skills, according to draft analysts.

Round 2, No. 35 overall, Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner

After picking a freshman with the No. 3 overall pick, the Sixers selected Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who played five seasons in college, at No. 35 overall.

Ryan Kalkbrenner #11 of the Creighton Bluejays blocks a shot by Kwame Evans Jr. #10 of the Oregon Ducks during the second half of a game in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 23, 2024. Getty Images

Kalkbrenner, a four-star recruit, is a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He would provide depth to Philadelphia's backourt as a shot-blocker who has the potential to develop a consistent 3-point shot later in his career.

Last season, Kalkbrenner won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the best center in college basketball, and was named to the AP All-American Third team.