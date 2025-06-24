5 targets for Philadelphia 76ers in 2025 NBA draft

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the 2025 NBA draft Wednesday night with the chance to add one of the top prospects in the class with the No. 3 overall pick.

Here are five targets for the Sixers at No. 3 overall, or if they decide to trade back in the lottery, assuming that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper go off the board with the first two picks.

Ace Bailey, forward, Rutgers University

Rutgers forward Ace Bailey canceled his visit with the Sixers last week before the draft, but ESPN reported that doesn't mean Philadelphia wouldn't select the polarizing prospect.

Throughout the draft process, Bailey has been one of the most popular players mocked to the Sixers at No. 3 overall.

Some believe Bailey, a former five-star recruit, has the potential to be the next Kevin Durant, but others have compared his game to Michael Porter Jr., Rashard Lewis and even Kyle Kuzma.

Bailey, 18, has a raw skill set that will need time to develop at the next level. But if he reaches his potential, Bailey could become a wing the Sixers desperately need in the future who fits alongside Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights reacts during the first half against the USC Trojans at Jersey Mike's Arena. Ed Mulholland / Getty Images

Bailey is a talented shotmaker, but many draft analysts have criticized his susceptible shot selection.

In his lone year at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds and shot 46% from the field, along with 34.6% on 3-pointers.

VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor University

Baylor's VJ Edgecombe is an extremely athletic guard who has the chance to make a highlight reel play every time he touches the ball — or on the defensive end. He appears to be the "leader in the clubhouse" to be picked by the Sixers, according to ESPN.

Edgecombe, who was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year last season, is a former five-star recruit. He averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals last season for the Bears.

Edgecombe, who is 6-foot-4, spent the summer before his freshman season at Baylor playing for the Bahamian National Team, which included NBA players like Buddy Hield and DeAndre Ayton, in the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament. In the games, Edgecombe impressed and averaged 16.5 points, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals in four games.

VJ Edgecombe #7 of the Baylor Bears celebrates at the end of the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Lenovo Center. Jared C. Tilton/ Getty Images

Draft analysts say that Edgecombe's game has off-ball upside, as he connected on 36.3% of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers at Baylor. He shot 78.2% from the free-throw line, which is usually a good indicator of a prospect's shot improving at the NBA level. While his shot should translate, his ball-handling and playmaking skills will need some time to develop, according to draft analysts.

Edgecombe's athleticism and high motor will likely lead to him contributing right away on the defensive side of the ball in the NBA.

Kon Knueppel, forward, Duke

If the Sixers are looking for a safe bet in the draft who can contribute right away, Duke forward Kon Knueppel fits the bill.

Knueppel, a 6-foot-7 sharpshooting forward, ranked second in scoring last season on a Duke team that was one of the best in the country. He averaged 14.4 points and shot 40.6% on 3-pointers last season. Knueppel said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" last week that he had a virtual meeting scheduled with the Sixers.

Knueppel comes from a basketball family, with his mom and dad playing in college and his uncle, Jeff Nordgaard, playing briefly in the NBA and then overseas.

Kon Knueppel #7 of the Duke Blue Devils puts up a shot against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the Final Four round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament. Lance King/Getty Images

While Knueppel should be able to contribute immediately on the offensive end, his defense will likely take time to develop, according to draft analysts.

Knueppel would fit perfectly in a Sixers lineup with Maxey, Joel Embiid and others due to his 3-point shooting and offensive game. Knueppel could also be a trade-down option for the Sixers.

Tre Johnson, guard, Texas

Texas guard Tre Johnson is a certified bucket getter, and draft analysts rate him as one of the most talented scorers and shooters in the 2025 class.

Johnson, who is 6-foot-6, was the SEC Freshman of the Year at Texas. He's a three-level scorer and broke Durant's freshman scoring record with a 39-point performance against Arkansas.

Tre Johnson #20 of the Texas Longhorns attempts a layup against the Xavier Musketeers defense during the first half in the First Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Johnson projects as an off-ball guard at the next level, according to draft analysts, and needs to be more engaged on the defensive side of the ball.

Khaman Maluach, center, Duke

Khaman Maluach is the third Duke freshman who could get selected in the lottery of the 2025 NBA draft.

Maluach, who is 7-foot-1 and 253 pounds, would likely be a trade-back option if the Sixers decide to deal the No. 3 overall pick for additional assets.

Selecting Maluach would likely be a surprise for Sixers fans, given Embiid is still on the roster, but he could add depth to the center position, especially with the former MVP's recent knee injuries.

Khaman Maluach #9 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball during the first half in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Alamodome. Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Maluach has the potential to develop into an elite defender in the NBA, but he's much more of a lob threat on the offensive side of the ball. He was born in South Sudan and grew up in Uganda in Africa. Maluach didn't start playing basketball until he was 13 and joined the NBA Academy Africa at 14.

In his lone season at Duke, Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6. rebounds and 1.3 blocks.