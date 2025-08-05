National Night Out events planned for Philadelphia region

National Night Out events taking place across the Delaware Valley tonight

National Night Out events taking place across the Delaware Valley tonight

National Night Out events taking place across the Delaware Valley tonight

Police officers will be out in communities throughout the Philadelphia region on Tuesday night for the 42nd annual National Night Out. It's a night for neighbors to interact with each other, police and other first responders.

The goal is to reduce crime and make communities safer by fostering relationships between neighbors and the officers who protect them.

"Most people you'll meet are first responders. Burglary, medical emergency, traffic citation," National Night Out founder Matt Peskin said. "Not a great atmosphere. Tonight? It's a great atmosphere."

National Night Out is celebrated in all 50 states and involves approximately 38 million people.

National Night Out Events in New Jersey

Washington Township, Gloucester County

Preparations are underway for Tuesday's National Night Out Festivities in Washington Township, New Jersey. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Washington Lake Park.

Police say there will be a free barbecue, bounce houses and more than 95 vendors.

Pennsauken

The Pennsauken Township first responders, including police, fire and EMS, will hold special events and grill hot dogs at the Pennsauken Township Police Department, 2400 Bethel Avenue. Events begin at 6 p.m. and culminate in a K-9 demonstration at 7 p.m.

Gloucester Township

Gloucester Township's National Night Out events are taking place at three locations, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Blackwood Fire Company, Gloucester Township Fire District #4, 14 West Central Avenue, Blackwood

Gloucester Premium Outlets, 100 Premium Outlet Drive, Blackwood

Erial Fire Company, Gloucester Township Fire District 6, 1946 Williamstown Road, Erial

There will also be several neighborhood events hosted by Neighborhood Watch groups

National Night Out Events in Pennsylvania

Lower Merion

Lower Merion police and fire, the Lower Merion Community Watch and Narberth Ambulance will hold a National Night Out event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Wynnewood Shopping Center. There will be carnival rides, food and a chance to see and touch first responder vehicles up close.

National Night Out events in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department has 25 events planned for National Night Out.

Here's what Philly police are doing Tuesday. A full list of PPD's National Night Out events is available online.

1st, 3rd and 17th District National Night Out - 1000 South Broad Street, 4-8 p.m.

2nd District National Night Out - Fox Chase Elementary School, 5-8 p.m.

5th District National Night Out - Gorgas Park, 4-8 p.m.

7th District National Night Out - Fox Chase Elementary School, 6-8 p.m.

8th District National Night Out - 3100 Red Lion Road, 5-8 p.m.

9th District National Night Out - Saint Lubert Plaza, 5-8 p.m.

12th District National Night Out - ShopRite of Island Avenue, 2900 Island Avenue, Suite 2946, 3-6 p.m.

14th District National Night Out - Pleasant Playground, 6757 Chew Avenue, 6-8 p.m.

15th District National Night Out - ShopRite Lot, 597 Tulip Street, 6-8 p.m.

16th District National Night Out - 3300 Lancaster Walk, 4-8 p.m.

18th District National Night Out - 5200 Sansom Street, 6-8 p.m.

19th District National Night Out - Parkside Evans Playground, 5300 Parkside Avenue, 5:30-8 p.m.

22nd District National Night Out - 1700 N. 17th Street, 5-8 p.m.

24th District National Night Out - Home Depot: 2539 Castor Avenue, 6-9 p.m.

25th District National Night Out - Feltonville Rec Center, 300 E Wyoming Avenue, 4-8 p.m.

26th District National Night Out - Penn Treaty Park: 1199 N. Delaware Avenue, 5-8 p.m.

35th District National Night Out - Oak Lane Firehouse, 1300 Oak Lane, 5-8 p.m.

35th District National Night Out - Belfield Rec Center, 2109 Chew Avenue, 5-8 p.m.

39th District National Night Out - Fern Hill Park, Wissahickon Avenue and Roberts Avenue, 5-8 p.m.