U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will be on the Harris-Walz campaign trail in Pennsylvania

Polish business owners in Philadelphia reflect on candidates ahead of presidential election

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will hit the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris this Sunday for a canvass launch in Montgomery County. She will be joined by Montgomery County leaders and U.S. representatives to rally voters ahead of the election.

The canvass kickoff event will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in Narberth, Pennsylvania.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten will join Warren with congresswomen Madeleine Dean and Mary Gay Scanlon, Montgomery County commissioners Jamila Winder and Neil Makhij, according to the release from the Pennsylvania Deputy Press Secretary for the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania.

The Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns are no strangers to visiting the state.

JD Vance was in Newtown Saturday and Gov. Tim Walz was recently in Allentown last Saturday. Both have been in the state many times leading up to the election and the vice presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 in New York hosted by CBS News.

Harris and former President Donald Trump had their first presidential debate as presidential nominees about two weeks ago on Sept. 10 in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center

According to CBS News, Trump said he wouldn't debate Harris again and she recently accepted CNN's invitation for a possible second debate.