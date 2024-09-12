Watch CBS News
Trump says he won't debate Harris again

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Trump, Harris back on campaign trail
Trump, Harris back on campaign trail after debate 03:27

Washington — Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he won't debate Vice President Kamala Harris again, following Tuesday night's meeting between the two in Philadelphia. 

"THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" Trump said at the end of a long post on his Truth Social account. 

The first presidential debate between Trump and President Biden eventually led to Mr. Biden dropping out of the race, nodding to Harris to replace him at the top of the ticket. 

This is a developing story. 

Kathryn Watson

Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, D.C.

