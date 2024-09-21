Harris accepts invitation for 2nd presidential debate, challenges Trump to accept

Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted CNN's invitation for a possible second debate and has challenged former President Donald Trump to join her.

Harris campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement Saturday that the Democratic nominee is "ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump" and accepted the network's invitation to a debate on Oct. 23.

"The American people deserve another opportunity to see Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump debate before they cast their ballots," O'Malley Dillon said.

In a separate statement posted on X, Harris called on Trump to join her on the debate stage.

Vice President Kamala Harris shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 10, 2024. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Harris campaign was quick to call for a second debate between the two nominees shortly after their Sept. 10 meeting on ABC wrapped. Trump has said he won't do another one after participating in a CNN debate against President Biden in June.

"Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," O'Malley Dillon said. "It is the same format and setup as the CNN debate he attended and said he won in June, when he praised CNN's moderators, rules, and ratings."

Trump has not publicly commented on CNN's invitation for the October debate. CBS News reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

CNN reported the debate would mirror the one between Trump and Biden and it would also take place in Atlanta.

Mr. Biden's poor performance in the June debate led to weeks of calls for him to drop out of the race. On July 23, the president stepped aside in his reelection bid and endorsed Harris.

Meanwhile, the vice presidential contenders – Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance – are scheduled to participate in their own debate hosted by CBS News on Oct. 1.