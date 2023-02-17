More photos of Super Bowl LVII party vandalism suspects released

Police release more photos of suspects in vandalism at Super Bowl block party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have released more photos of suspects they say were involved in vandalism during a Super Bowl LVII block party near Temple University's campus.

The two men were seen standing on the hood of a car during the party on the 1700 block of Arlington Street.

Police say the damage to that car cost almost $6,000.

Philadelphia police said these two men were standing on top of a car that was flipped over during a Super Bowl LVII party on Arlington Street near Temple University's campus. Philadelphia police

They also damaged a car that belonged to Richard Pierce, a 70-year-old disabled veteran and Temple alumnus. A group of students launched a fundraising campaign to help Pierce pay for the repairs.

Videos from the party went viral as Philadelphia became the talk of late-night TV in the wake of the Eagles' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Host of The Late Late Show James Corden showed the video and joked that it was a segment of "Carpool Karaoke."

Two of the nine people police were seeking have already turned themselves in. They are charged with criminal mischief, rioting and recklessly endangering another person.

The university said people involved could face disciplinary action if they were found to be students.