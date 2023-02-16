Watch CBS News
2 sought for flipping car near Temple turn themselves in: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police: Car flipped, others damage during block party before Super Bowl
Police: Car flipped, others damage during block party before Super Bowl 02:07

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people sought in connection with flipping a car during a block party that turned rowdy near Temple University before Super Bowl LVII on Sunday have turned themselves in to police.

Authorities said a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Delaware County, turned themselves in on Wednesday.

Vandalism 17xx Arlington St DC 23 22 008644 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

Police released photos of nine people wanted in connection to the flipped car.

It happened on the 1700 block of Arlington Street, around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

The two men are facing criminal mischief and related charges.    

In addition to a flipped car, several other vehicles were damaged during the block party.

Seventy-year-old Richard Pierce, whose car was not flipped but damaged, told CBS News Philadelphia on Monday that he filed a police report with the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple University Campus Police.

Pierce said, "I happened to look out my window and I saw this girl standing on my hood, jumping up and down on my hood. They tore off my door handles," Pierce said. "They tore off my mirrors. They bashed in my windshield."

There's no word on the seven other suspects wanted in connection with flipping a car.

