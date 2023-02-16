Temple University students launch campaign to help Super Bowl party victim

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men from Delaware County have been charged after investigators say they were seen in a video flipping a car near Temple University's campus.

The mob of people caused thousands of dollars in damages hours before the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia police are still working to identify seven other people in that video.

And now, a group of Temple students have launched a campaign to help one of the victims.

CBS Philadelphia first told you about Richard Pierce's car on Monday.

It was smashed during that block party.

Now, students living across the street have offered him rides, and they're raising money to help get his car fixed.

The videos have gone viral as cars were flipped and vandalized near Temple University during a block party before the Super Bowl.

Two men have now been charged after turning themselves in.

While Philly police continue to search for seven more people, Temple students Matt Asobayire and Matt Giovannini are now trying to right a wrong.

"The Temple body caused this issue, so we have to do something about it," Giovanni said.

The group of students say they watched the unruly crowd from their steps, and when they found out their 70-year-old neighbor's car was badly damaged, they went over to apologize.

"It was really just getting to know him," Asobayire said. "Meeting the person, putting the face to a name."

Pierce is a disabled veteran and Temple alumnus. He admits he was angry after seeing his car windows smashed and mirrors ripped off.

"I just say for every dark cloud, there's a silver lining," Pierce said.

But in the days since, the students across the street started a fundraising effort to help pay for Pierce's car repairs.

"Our goal was $1,000, but it's honestly unbelievable how much this has blown up," Giovanni said.

"It started spreading like wildfire," Asobayire said. "It was honestly very beautiful to see, very inspiring."

The students have also offered to drive Pierce to the store and doctor's appointments, and this chaos has now helped build a bond between neighbors.

"The outpouring of love, especially from all these young college students coming up offering me words of encouragement and asking if I need anything, changed my anger," Pierce said. "Now, I'm upbeat."

At last check, the students raised nearly $15,000.

Pierce says he has insurance, but he will use some of the money raised to cover the additional cost for the car repairs.

He told CBS Philadelphia he plans to then pay it forward, and donate some of the money left over to those less fortunate.