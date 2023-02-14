Eagles fans the talk of late-night TV after Super Bowl loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After the Eagles fell to the Chiefs in a heartbreaking Super Bowl LVII, all eyes were on the fans. Would anyone climb the poles, and would there be any arrests?

Parts of Broad Street were blocked off after the loss Sunday night and there were barricades along the sidewalks. In total, Philadelphia police reported 11 Super Bowl Sunday arrests, but they're still seeking nine people in connection with a block party that flipped over one car and damaged other vehicles before the game had even started.

Host of The Late Late Show James Corden talked about the viral video showing students at a block party near Temple University flipping a car over.

"It's the worst carpool karaoke we've ever done," Corden joked. "It's not funny, Stevie Nicks is still in there."

And on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, John Oliver said he expected the city to burn.

"It's a cartoonish event, it's literally too big in every possible way," Oliver said. "When you have the city of Philadelphia represented as well, come on!"

Colbert said he was excited to see Philadelphia in the Super Bowl so he could see some fans climbing light poles.

"If Philadelphia is in the Super Bowl, either way, the city is going to burn," Oliver said. "It's just what motivated those flames. Are those flames of joy, or flames of rage? But you're working backwards from arson on a massive scale."