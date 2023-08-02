Sixers' Montrezl Harrell suffers torn ACL, meniscus after offseason workouts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia 76ers' center Montrezl Harrell has a torn ACL and meniscus after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday to assess his right knee swelling following offseason workouts, the team said.

Harrell, 29, signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Sixers this offseason to return to Philly.

In his first season with the Sixers, Harrell averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 57 games. He was supplanted by Paul Reed as the team's backup center to Joel Embiid midway through the season.

Harrell only appeared in two playoff games for the Sixers in the postseason, totaling about seven minutes of playing time.

If healthy, Harrell was likely to be the fourth center on the depth chart this season behind Embiid, Reed and newcomer Mo Bamba, who also signed a one-year deal with the team.

It's unclear if Harrell will return this season for Philly, but it appears very unlikely as ACL tear recovery can be as long as 12 months depending on the severity of the injury.