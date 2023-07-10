Sixers match Paul Reed's offer sheet with Utah Jazz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Paul Reed isn't going anywhere.

The Sixers are matching Reed's three-year, $23 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz, the team announced Sunday night.

Reed, 24, is coming off a season where he emerged as the primary backup big midway through the year behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

In 69 games, Reed averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and shot 59.3% from the field -- all career highs. He also played some big minutes in the playoffs for the Sixers.

After Joel Embiid suffered an injury in Game 3 of the first round vs. the Brooklyn Nets, Reed started in his place in Game 4 of that series and Game 1 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semis -- both wins for Philly.

Reed scored 10 points, grabbed 15 boards, dished two assists and had one steal and one block apiece as the Sixers swept the Nets. In Game 2 against the Celtics, he had another double-double with 10 points, 13 boards and recorded four steals.

Reed will come back to the Sixers in a deep center group that features Embiid, new-signee Mo Bamba and Montrezl Harrell.

Reed was the 58th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft out of DePaul University.