Former Philadelphia Little League phenom Mo'ne Davis drafted 10th overall in Women's Pro Baseball League

History-making athlete and pride of Philadelphia Mo'ne Davis is headed to the pros over a decade after her Little League World Series appearances.

Davis, 24, was drafted 10th overall by Los Angeles on Thursday night in the Women's Pro Baseball League's inaugural draft.

The WPBL, a four-team league starting play in 2026, will have teams in LA, New York, Boston and San Francisco.

Listed as a center fielder, Davis made national headlines for her pitching prowess for Philly's Taney Dragons, leading them to the national semifinals.

Davis made the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine after becoming the first girl to pitch a shutout and earn a victory in an LLWS game. She donated her jersey from that LLWS run to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Davis appeared at tryouts in August for the WPBL as a pitcher and at second base, shortstop and center field.

The WPBL is the first pro baseball league for women since the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, famously depicted in the film "A League of Their Own," was dissolved in the 1950s.