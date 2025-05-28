Watch live: Parker to sign bill limiting where mobile service providers can operate in Kensington

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is set to sign a bill that would limit where mobile service providers operate in Kensington on Wednesday.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada's bill No. 240665AA creates designated areas for the service providers at one spot outside the Police Assisted Diversion office on Lehigh Avenue and another on Allegheny Avenue between Kensington Avenue and F Street.

Parker, Lozada and Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer will be present at the ceremonial signing set to begin at 1 p.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Lozada has said residents in her 7th District were tired of the mobile units leaving behind trash and blocking sidewalks in the neighborhood.

The bill passed City Council 13-3 and will take effect 60 days after signing, which is July 27, 2025.

Critics have argued the bill could worsen the drug crisis.