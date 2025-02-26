Business owners in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood say they see progress but hope for more improvement

Business owners say Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood is improving but more should be done

City leaders have highlighted the progress made in Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's ongoing efforts to revitalize the Kensington neighborhood.

A key focus has been combatting crime and drug abuse with initiatives like weekly cleanups and the introduction of a wellness court program, offering alternatives to incarceration for those struggling with addiction.

Local businesses are now weighing in, sharing their thoughts on whether the community is truly improving.

Chef Milly Medley, of Table for 3 at the corner of Kensington Avenue and East Ontario Street, has witnessed firsthand the shifts in the neighborhood over the past year. Known for his appearance on "Hell's Kitchen," Medley is passionate about food's ability to uplift the community.

"We're living in a community where we didn't have dishes like shrimp and grits or chicken and waffles," he said. "With my background, I was able to bring not just the dishes, but tell people about them."

Medley believes the neighborhood has improved significantly, noting that more customers are visiting his restaurant.

"To be honest, it's a giant improvement," he said. "We've seen more patrons come in this year, so whatever Mayor Parker is doing, it's working."

Alyssa Bigbee, the owner of Rebel Arts Movement, which uses dance to inspire local youth, also sees positive changes. She's noticed an increase in the number of families attending her programs, attributing this to the stronger police presence and the neighborhood's overall feeling of safety.

"I think she's making some good first steps," Bigbee said, though she acknowledged that more needs to be done. "We've had a lot more families coming out, and we've been more engaged in the community, so it's been good."

However, Bigbee, along with other community members, believes that while cleanups have helped in areas like Allegheny Avenue, some people battling addiction have simply relocated to other parts of the neighborhood, such as Somerset.

Kensington developer and native Alex Robles agrees that while cleanup efforts have shown some success, they're not enough. He stressed the need for more infrastructure and treatment facilities for individuals struggling with addiction.

"The problem isn't going away," Robles said. "We need additional solutions beyond just cleanups."

Bigbee shares his sentiments, noting that while the area looks cleaner and more people feel safe, much more work remains.

"There's still a lot more to be done," she said. "but I still have a lot of hope."