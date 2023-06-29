What is naloxone and where to find Narcan near me

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Naloxone, an overdose-reversing drug, also commonly known as Narcan, is now available over the counter in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the drug to be sold without a prescription.

The FDA decision makes Naloxone the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter in the nation.

At least 10 Pennsylvanians die every day from a drug overdose, according to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

What is Naloxone and how does it work?

Naloxone is a safe, easy-to-use, life-saving medication that blocks the effects of opioids. Naloxone is an opioid receptor antagonist that can be given through injection or nasal spray. Opioids slow down the activity of the central nervous system, so, when given in time, the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of opioids -- including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications -- by binding the opioid receptors and blocking the effects of opiates on the brain and by restoring breathing.

If you give someone naloxone, you should stay with them until emergency help arrives or for at least four hours to make sure their breathing returns to normal, the CDC said.

Signs of an overdose:

An opioid overdose can slow down a person's breathing or even completely stop their breathing.

Small, pinpoint pupils

Falling asleep or loss of consciousness

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Pale, blue, or cold skin

What does this mean for me?

Narcan has already been available over the counter in Pennsylvania, thanks to a standing order signed by the commonwealth's physician general. New Jersey also has standing orders for the drug.

This means you do not need to get a prescription from your healthcare provider to get naloxone, although the cost of naloxone from a pharmacy can vary.

How much does it cost?

You should call your health insurance provider to find out if naloxone is a covered benefit or contact your pharmacy to ask about the out-of-pocket cost. Pennsylvania residents who buy naloxone using their insurance may also be eligible to receive up to $75 to help with out-of-pocket costs. Without insurance, naloxone could cost up to $150 for the single-step nasal spray, according to the health department, adding that the multi-step nasal spray is often less expensive. While many insurance companies have a copay for brand Narcan, other brands may be free; and if you are uninsured, Prevention Point Philadelphia offers naloxone based on your ability to pay.

Organizations can also request naloxone and fentanyl test strips HERE.

Where to find Narcan near me

You can find Naloxone at pharmacies or have it delivered by mail through NEXT Distro. The mail-based service is designed to give access to people who are unable or unwilling to obtain Naloxone through in-person services.

Where to find Narcan in Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Commonwealth has a "standing order prescription" for naloxone. This allows the public to get naloxone from their health care provider without needing a prescription. All you need to do is show your pharmacist the standing order on a cellphone or tablet or print the document to show in person. Costs may vary depending on your health insurance coverage, however, Pennsylvania residents who purchase naloxone using their insurance may be eligible to receive up to $75 to help with out-of-pocket costs through the naloxone copay assistance program.

Access to free Narcan is also available 24 hours a day via an automated vending machine located at Lucien Blackwell Library in West Philadelphia. The vending machine, containing 22 overdose prevention kits, also provides overdose response training videos and access to 911 services in case of an emergency. Each kit contains two doses of naloxone, gloves, face shields, and a visual aid on how to administer the medication.

Where to find Narcan in New Jersey

New Jersey Health Department also has a standing order for naloxone.

Three regional opioid overdose prevention programs in North, Central and South Jersey provide naloxone rescue kits, as well as training on how to prevent, recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

North - Morris County Prevention is Key: 25 West Main Street, Rockaway, NJ, 07866.

Central - Jersey Shore Healthcare: 685 Neptune Blvd, Neptune Township, NJ, 077732.

South - Urban Treatment Associates: 808 Market Street, Camden, NJ, 08102.

Where to find Narcan in Delaware

In 2020, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services' (DHSS) Department of Public Health (DPH) announced that residents can order free naloxone by mail through a Memorandum of Understanding between DHSS and NEXT Distro.

In 2022, Fentanyl become the leading cause of drug overside deaths in the first state. The potent synthetic opioid was found in more than 80% of fatal overdoses, according to health officials.

For more information about mail-order naloxone, Narcan, OpiRescue DE, or virtual resources designed to help those struggling with addiction, visit HelpIsHereDE.com.