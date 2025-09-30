MLB The Show 2025 simulated the playoffs. Here's how the Philadelphia Phillies did.

MLB The Show 2025 simulated the playoffs, and the Philadelphia Phillies won the World Series in five games over the Boston Red Sox.

The World Series title would be the Phillies' third in franchise history if the simulation comes to fruition. The video game correctly predicted the whole National League side of the playoff bracket in the 2024 season.

In the MLB The Show simulation, the Phillies faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series and won in five games.

In the National League Championship Series, the simulation has the Phillies beating the San Diego Padres in five games to win the NL pennant. The Padres upset the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers on their way to the NLCS in the simulation.

For the Red Sox, the simulation has them beating the New York Yankees in three games in the Wild Card Round. Boston then beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series and the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series in the simulation before losing to the Phillies in the World Series.

The first game of the real-life NLDS between the Phillies and the winner of the Dodgers and Reds is Saturday at Citizens Bank Park. The Dodgers and Reds will play each other in their first game of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday night.

Before the NLDS, the Phillies will have an intrasquad scrimmage on Wednesday at CBP with the ticket proceeds benefiting Phillies charities.