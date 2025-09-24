The Phillies have clinched a first-round bye in the 2025 MLB playoffs. Here's what's next.

For the second consecutive MLB postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies will skip the first round and have a five-day break after the regular season concludes on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The Phillies clinched a first-round berth on Wednesday night with their 11-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia will avoid the Wild Card round and have home-field advantage for the National League Division Series.

Seeding is still in play. The Phillies can still obtain the No. 1 seed, though the Milwaukee Brewers control their own destiny.

Here's what's next for the Phillies.

When will the Phillies play their first playoff game?

The Phillies, for a second straight postseason, will avoid the Wild Card Series. The Phils enter the 2025 MLB playoffs no worse than the second seed in the National League, which comes with home-field advantage in the Division Series.

Philadelphia could still finish as the top seed in the NL, though the Milwaukee Brewers control their own destiny. The top seed has home-field advantage in both the NLDS and Championship Series. Home field for the World Series goes to the NL or American League team with the higher regular-season win percentage, then head-to-head record if there's a tie.

So, while the playoffs begin on Tuesday, Sept. 30, the Phillies will have five days off after their regular season ends on Sunday, Sept. 28, before the NLDS begins.

The Phils will host Game 1 of a five-game NLDS series at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, Oct. 4. The time and opponent are to be determined.

What is the NLDS schedule?

While we don't know who the Phillies will face, we do know when they'll play in the five-game NLDS.

Games 1 and 2 are at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Monday, Oct. 6.

Games 3 and 4 will be away on Wednesday, Oct. 8, and Thursday, Oct. 9.

Game 5, if necessary, will be Saturday, Oct. 11, at Citizens Bank Park.

How can Phillies fans get tickets?

The Phillies opened up registration to enter a lottery for an opportunity to buy playoff tickets earlier this week.

Fans can register online.

What seed will the Phillies be?

Postseason seeding is still being hammered out, but the Phillies are locked into either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. By clinching a first-round bye, the Phils also guaranteed themselves home-field advantage in the NLDS.

If the Phils get the No. 2 seed, they'll face the winner of the No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup in the Wild Card round. Currently, that would be the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. the New York Mets.

If the Phils end up with the top seed, they'll face the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup, which most likely will be the Chicago Cubs vs. the San Diego Padres.