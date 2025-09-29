Philadelphia Phillies fans pumped for intrasquad scrimmage before NLDS

Philadelphia Phillies fans getting ready for another Red October

It's Red October season, and Philadelphia Phillies fans are counting down the days until the first playoff game. Before that first pitch, the organization is hosting what could become a new postseason tradition.

The Fightins will take the field in an intrasquad game on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"The baseball operations team wanted to get together, wanted fans in the stands for the excitement, for the players, to stay sharp, and we're going to be doing their names and Phanavision is going to be on," John Weber, senior vice president of ticket operations of the Phillies, said.

So far, more than 27,000 tickets have been sold. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit "Phillies Charities, Inc."

Weber said tickets are still available, but the team will stop selling them at some point this week. He added that the number of tickets will be capped at around 31,000.

The Phillies host the intrasquad scrimmage before Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.

The No. 2 seed Phillies will play the winner of the Wild Card series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. The wild card round of the playoffs begins on Tuesday.

Phillies fans are pumped for the team to go back to the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

"I think the teams playing against us don't have a chance," Michael Letizia said. "I think this is our time."