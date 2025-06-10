Rep. Mikie Sherrill wins Democratic primary for New Jersey governor, CBS News projects

Rep. Mikie Sherrill has won the Democratic primary election for New Jersey governor, CBS News projects.

Sherrill will take on Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the general election to replace outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited and cannot run again this year.

"I have fought for new opportunities my entire life. From my first oath to the constitution as a teenager at the United States Naval Academy to this moment," Sherrill told the crowd during her victory speech. "I have always fought to upend unfair systems and I am now going to take on systems that don't work, or only serve special interest. And the only way I know how, by running to be your next governor."

What to know about Mikie Sherrill

Sherrill, 53, who is in her fourth term in the House, is a graduate of Annapolis, a former Navy helicopter pilot and a federal prosecutor.

Sherrill emerged from a crowded field of six candidates, including Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Sean Spiller, the head of New Jersey Education Association, the state's largest teacher's union, and former State Senate President Steve Sweeney.

The various candidates worked hard to differentiate themselves to voters. Sherrill ran on affordability, with a plan to expand the state's Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. She said New Jerseyans are passionate about their state, but "the thought of not being able to raise you kids here, or stay to see your grandchildren grow, is simply unacceptable."

"I will tell you what I've learned. There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who think that the only way to get ahead is to put themselves first, and those who understand that when we all do better, we all do better," Sherrill said. "Those people mentor others. They create opportunity. I learned in the Navy that true leaders are servant leaders. It's as much about serving others as it is leading them. And I have always been honored to serve this country and serve this state."

Mikie Sherrill launches blistering attack on Jack Ciattarelli

Sherrill talked about the various things she loves about New Jersey -- from entertainers like Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi to food like bagels to Taylor ham egg and cheese -- and then launched into an attack against Republican opponent Ciattarelli.

"This state deserves the best. A state like this is not going to be led by a Trump lackey like Jack Ciattarelli," Sherrill said. "And I am ready to make life more affordable for families. Jack has raised taxes at every level of government. He raised taxes as a councilmember. He raised taxes as a commissioner. And, you guessed it, your taxes went up when he was an assemblymember."

Sherrill vowed to create a better future for young people, while saying Ciattarelli "sold out kids to powerful pharma companies peddling opioids."

She accused Ciattarelli of voting against Superstorm Sandy relief for families three times.

Upon entering the race for governor, Sherrill, a mother of four, said she was running because she was concerned about freedoms under a Donald Trump presidency, including reproductive rights.

"So listen, I'm going to protect our rights, including the right to an abortion," Sherrill said. "Jack has pledged to implement an abortion ban and to defund Planned Parenthood. I am ready to shake up the status quo, and Jack is the status quo. He's not change. He's a rerun, a ghost of elections past."

Sherrill also lit into President Trump, accusing him of raising taxes and taking away health care and education dollars.

"The president comes here nonstop to his golf course, and he calls our state a horror show. But come November, we're sending a shot across the bow. We are sending a message because it's usually the people who have something to prove that work the hardest. Hey New Jersey, I have something to prove," Sherrill said.

