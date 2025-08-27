Philadelphia to host 2025 Michelin Guide Northeast Cities reveal, receive 1st Michelin accolades

Philadelphia will play host as several restaurants across the Northeast earn Michelin Stars this fall — and eateries in the City of Brotherly Love could earn the city's first-ever star or stars.

Philly, which Michelin called "a shining example of hospitality," will host the 2025 reveal of the Michelin Guide Northeast Cities edition, according to a news release Wednesday.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday, Nov. 18, at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on South Broad Street.

Michelin said the city has a "vibrant culinary heritage and a thriving community of homegrown talent" that make it "the perfect fit" to host the 2025 ceremony.

"Philadelphia's culinary scene has been making waves on the global stage for a long time, and welcoming the Michelin Guide to our city is a milestone years in the making," Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, said in a news release. "Hosting the Northeast Cities Ceremony at the iconic Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts makes it all the more special, as we'll see Philadelphia's restaurants earn their first MICHELIN accolades right here in their own backyard."

In May, Michelin and PHLCVB revealed inspectors were combing the city and local restaurants could be considered for stars this year. Philly and Boston are being featured for the first time in the Michelin Guide's Northeast Cities edition, which also includes New York, Washington and Chicago.

Michelin says its anonymous inspectors visit restaurants around the world and assess the restaurant's adherence to five criteria: product quality, mastery of cooking techniques, harmony of flavors, the personality of the chef shown in the cuisine, and consistency over time and across the whole menu.

Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars, while the "Bib Gourmand" award showcases standout restaurants serving meals at affordable prices.

The city is also home to several recent James Beard Award nominees, and Mawn chef Phila Lorn won the Best Emerging Chef Award this summer.