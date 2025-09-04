Micah Parsons' mother in attendance for Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game after trade, report says

The Dallas Cowboys traded All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last week, but his mother is reportedly in attendance for tonight's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL Network reports that Parsons' mother is at Lincoln Financial Field in "Cowboys apparel" for the NFL season opener in South Philly.

Parsons is a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native, so it's not too far of a trip.

Before the Cowboys dealt Parsons to the Packers, the Eagles reportedly made a "strong push" for the All-Pro.

According to ESPN, Dallas had "no interest" in trading Parsons to an NFC East team, especially the Super Bowl LIX champions Eagles.

Instead, Dallas traded Parsons to the Packers for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks from Green Bay. Parsons then signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension with the Packers, with $120 million fully guaranteed and $136 million in total guarantees. The contract made the pass rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The Eagles had a chance at selecting Parsons in the 2021 NFL draft, but they traded up two spots — with the Cowboys — to pick Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith with the No. 10 pick. Dallas drafted Parsons two spots later.

The Eagles will get the chance to face Parsons and the Packers in Week 10 in the 2025 season.