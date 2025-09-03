Small businesses in Philadelphia cash in on Eagles gear as season starts vs. Dallas Cowboys

Eagles fans stock up on gear at Philadelphia businesses as season starts against Cowboys

Philadelphia boutiques and clothing shops are going all in for the Eagles.

DFTI on Chestnut Street is decked out and stocked with all green everything.

Manager Sabine Scoleri said customers go crazy for their Eagles merch like shirts, sweatshirts, accessories and hats

"They eat it all up," she said. "We are such a city that is so loyal and dedicated to our sports teams, so if I put anything Eagles or Phillies in the window, I get anyone walking by."

Cailey Gibson sells her merchandise on Etsy and set up her pop-up shop inside DFTI. She said it's been a rush, especially after the Super Bowl win.

"Everyone wants their stuff," Gibson said. "It's been exciting and really fun."

"We have a rack here," she added. "Premade stuff, and then these are all the decals here, and we have been pressing on the spot for everyone."

For many people purchasing the custom Eagles gear, they said it's a win-win. They're not only supporting local businesses but also looking good for game day.

"I think that it is an exciting time to be an Eagles fan," said Nick DeMarco, co-owner and founder of Forbidden Closet Vintage in South Philly.

DeMarco's shop is also all in on the game day fits. As the excitement ramps up, so does the sales.

"This time of year specifically is booming and everyone is excited," said Brielle Donan, the social media manager for Forbidden Closet Vintage. "When the Eagles and Phillies do well, so do small businesses that tend to sell stuff."