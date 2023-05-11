Watch CBS News
Local News

Mental Reset Series: CBS Philadelphia's Bill Kelly learns five principles of Tai Chi

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mental Reset: Tai Chi
Mental Reset: Tai Chi 02:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia is highlighting the importance of Mental Health Month.

May is Mental Health Month and we're highlighting its importance through our Mental Reset series.

Each Wednesday we'll join free classes that promote exercise and getting outdoors as great ways to improve mental health.

Fitness instructors will hold free outdoor classes in Love Park and CBS Philadelphia Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly learned about the five principles of Tai Chi.

"The first principle is to relax," instructor Vicki Mehl said. "That's the simplest word, it's the hardest thing to do."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.