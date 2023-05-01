Mental Reset Schedule 2023

CBS News Philadelphia is celebrating the importance of Mental Health Month with a special event for the community. We are inviting people to join us every Wednesday in LOVE Park for our Mental Reset series. Each week from 4-6 p.m. various fitness instructors will teach a free outdoor class. This is in partnership with Philadelphia Parks and Rec who also believes in the mission of making sure people use their facilities in conjunction with maintaining mental health. Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly will be over this initiative.

May 3

Estilo Salsa Dance 4-6 p.m.

Owner Michael Estilo was raised in both Ecuador and New York City. He was first introduced to salsa in college at Rowan University and what started as a hobby sparked his passion. He has a huge following and enjoys teaching everyone from beginners to advanced dancers. He's often holding down the salsa scene at Lucha Cartel, Brasil's Nightclub and Lucky Strike.

May 11

Mt. Airy Learning Tree 4-6 p.m.

Mt. Airy Learning Tree strives to strengthen and enrich the diverse community of Northwest Philadelphia by providing opportunities for individuals to come together in educational and recreational activities. The organization offers more than 300 affordable classes.

Flaco's Dance Studio 4-5 p.m.



Flaco owns Flaco's Dance Factory in Jenkintown. He also teaches with MALT. He does line dancing, salsa, bachata or bop. He also teaching couples dancing, Back to the 70s Dance Groove.

Tai Chi 5-6 p.m.



May 17

Cardio with Yard Out Fitness (4-6 p.m.)

Owner Ron Johnson runs an intense boot camp and many of his workout inspiration comes from serving time in prison. He shares how that challenge has now fueled his motivation to help others. He will host a low impact aerobics for all fitness levels: high intensity cardio and calisthenics workout sessions!

May 24

F45 Fitness 4-6 p.m.

F45 training is a mix of circuit and high intensity interval training style workouts geared toward everyday movement for all fitness levels. We specialize in team training where you can burn up to 750 calories in a 45 minute session. It is specifically designed to provide a functional full-body workout.

May 31

Black Girl Pilates 4-5 p.m.

Come take a class with Coach Zha to experience strength training through Pilates surrounded by beautiful melanin! Class hits differently when that representation Is present.

Parks and Rec African dance 5-6 p.m.

DaLia Starkey, a recreation leader from West Philly, is bringing her African Dance and hip-hop-inspired exercise class to the Mental Reset stage on May 31.