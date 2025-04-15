2 men convicted for 2022 murder of Philadelphia sanitation worker Ikeem Johnson

Nearly two-and-a-half years after a Philadelphia sanitation worker was gunned down while working in the city's Mayfair section, two men have been convicted in his murder.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday that Nushar Scott and Rasheen Trusty were convicted in court earlier this month for killing 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson on Nov. 18, 2022.

Scott, who Krasner said fired the shots that killed Johnson, was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and other related counts. At sentencing in June, Scott faces life without the possibility of parole.

Trusty drove Scott to and from the scene of the murder at Bly and Rowland Avenue, and was convicted of third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the DA's office said.

"Ikeem was a hard worker. He was a good dad, and he was a role model to the young boys he came in contact with," Johnson's mother, Kim Johnson, said during a press conference announcing the convictions. "Put the guns down. Stop the violence. It's nonsense killing."

According to the DA's office, Scott fired 28 shots from two different guns on the day of Johnson's murder, which was captured on video.

Scott and Trusty were identified by police in December 2022 as persons of interest in the case.

At the time of his death, Johnson had worked for the city's sanitation department for five years.

Krasner said Tuesday that Scott has a second jury trial coming up. According to court documents, Scott is facing murder and other gun charges in that case, which is set to begin in May.