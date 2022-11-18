Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job

Sanitation worker killed while on the job in Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the shooter involved in killing a sanitation worker who was on the job. The fatal shooting happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair neighborhood on Friday.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation but commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." Police are combing for clues and it's a very active scene.

"We don't believe it was random just based off the fact the suspect knew where the victim was, meaning at some point, was able to track either on foot or in a vehicle, we don't know at this point. But just based off the nature of the confrontation and how it occurred and how quickly it occurred, we believe it was intentional," Outlaw said.

The Philly Police Commissioner says the shooting ‘wasn’t random’ and that no arrests has been made.



CBS3's Matt Petrillo says in the distance you can see a sanitation truck parked and it may be involved. The 35-year-old victim had been on the job for five years.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney arrived at the scene and gave his condolences to sanitation workers.

Neighbors say they heard the blast of a half dozen gunshots around 10:30 a.m.

The shooting happened around the corner from Lincoln High School and Austin Meehan Middle School. A school district spokesperson says they are not aware of a school put on lockdown.

Police have not yet identified the victim or said if any arrests have been made.