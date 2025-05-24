Watch CBS News
Families enjoy Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia despite chilly weather

By Ryan Hughes, Bill Seiders

Chilly weather didn't stop families from enjoying Memorial Day Weekend at Penn's Landing
It was a cooler-than-normal start to the long holiday weekend along the Delaware River Waterfront.

Many people were wearing sweatshirts and jackets Saturday night as they skated around the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink.

"A little dreary, but I'm glad it's not too hot because I'm really bad at this and I'd be sweating if it was," Dariel Johnson said.

After a quick rain shower, a rainbow appeared over the river. Memorial Day Weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, but with gusty winds and chilly temperatures, it felt more like a Saturday in fall.

"It's like windy and cloudy but then eventually it gets sunny, and you can go out and do stuff like get ice cream," said Kennedy Parker.

"It's been a little drizzle here and there, cloudy, it gets cloudy and then sunny," Saul Maldonado said.

"It hasn't been the greatest, but at first it started off a little gloomy and it kicked up suns out now everybody is relaxing, so it's nice," Ayden Kane said.

The sun did poke through the trees at times over Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Some people relaxed in a cozy hammock, while Ciara Salerno took the less-than-perfect weather in stride and enjoyed a game of Jenga with her mom, visiting from Maine.

"I've been going from park to park all day today, so it's been really nice hiding underneath the trees here and there when the showers start," Salerno said.

It may not feel like late May, but many families are still getting outside to enjoy the holiday weekend.

"Enjoying the sights walking around, enjoying the view, family everywhere, it's a good day to enjoy the weekend," Maldonado said.

Ryan Hughes

Ryan Hughes joined CBS News Philadelphia in June 2022. He previously worked at WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he's covered stories ranging from weeks on the Surfside condo collapse, to the impact of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, and the Super Bowl in Miami.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

