Cleanup continues in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, after tanker truck spilled thousands of gallons of oil

The cleanup continues in Delaware County after a tanker truck overturned, spilling thousands of gallons of home heating oil.

The tanker truck overturned near a bridge on the Media Bypass in Upper Providence Township.

Crews have been working in the area of Ridley Creek on Tuesday to prevent any contamination from spreading. Booms have been placed in the area. The lines help catch any oil or contaminants that may be left over after the tanker spilled about 2,000 gallons of home heating oil.

"Some of it got into the soil," Larry Bak, the hazmat chief of Delaware County, said. "Some of it did get into the water."

On Monday, oil from the spill shimmered on the surface of the creek. By Tuesday, the same areas were clear.

Bak said that crews worked quickly to get ahead of the spill.

"While we were still working above, we sent folks down the waterway to make sure we had some clear water where we didn't see sheen, we didn't see any evidence that there was contamination, and put containment boom and absorb boom out," Bak said.

Bak said a big goal was to protect the nearby Aqua plant, which pulls from Ridley Creek.

Aqua officials said the plant is operating, but the intake from Ridley Creek remains closed as they monitor the water.

"So there's no interruption to service, no contamination to the drinking water supply," Bak said.

Folks in the area were happy to see the cleanup happening so quickly.

"This is a very important waterway because it goes right into Ridley Creek State Park," Tony Diguiseppe, of Upper Providence Township, said. "So, very popular park, lots of fishing, a lot of people like to go out there."

Sandy McGinley lives about 50 yards from the bridge. She's glad to be able to get back outside.

"Yesterday, I couldn't even come out here, it smelled so bad," she said. "But now, it's like it never happened."

But a lot of work still needs to be done. Crews were covering the ground in tarps — preparing for rain that could push contaminants into the creek. Officials said they'll almost certainly have to remove soil.

"Make sure that there's not an excess amount of hydrocarbons left in the soil that would then leech into the waterway," Bak said.

The amount of soil that needs to be removed is still being determined. A geologist was at the scene earlier Tuesday to check out the area.

Bak said this will likely be a lengthy process, given the site is close to bridge pillars and terrain is steep. He added that people driving through the area should expect to see crews in the area for some time.