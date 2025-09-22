Watch CBS News
Local News

Tanker truck overturns, spilling fuel onto Route 1 in Media, Pennsylvania

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Read Full Bio
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Traffic delays are expected on Route 1 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, after a tanker truck overturned Monday morning, causing fuel to spill onto the roadway.

The truck flipped over around 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 1 Bypass, near Ridley Creek Road, in Media.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing the truck on its side with its rear wheels separated from its back and oil on the road. It's unclear how much fuel the tanker was carrying.

Route 1 tanker crash and fuel spill
CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 also captured crews on scene and a traffic backup.

There's no word on whether anyone was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tom Dougherty

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue