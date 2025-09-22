Tanker truck overturns, spilling fuel onto Route 1 in Media, Pennsylvania

Traffic delays are expected on Route 1 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, after a tanker truck overturned Monday morning, causing fuel to spill onto the roadway.

The truck flipped over around 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 1 Bypass, near Ridley Creek Road, in Media.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing the truck on its side with its rear wheels separated from its back and oil on the road. It's unclear how much fuel the tanker was carrying.

CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 also captured crews on scene and a traffic backup.

There's no word on whether anyone was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.