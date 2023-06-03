Watch CBS News
Flatiron fire: crews battling 2nd wildfire in Burlington County, N.J.

By Joe Brandt

CBS Philadelphia

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- As dry conditions continue in our region, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling another wildfire.

A fire broke out in Medford, Burlington County overnight threatening 40 homes, the NJFFS said.

As of Saturday morning, the fire was 120 acres in size and 20% contained. It's in the area of Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road.

Firefighters were working to establish containment lines to stop the fire from reaching homes.

Medford-Jackson Road is closed as a result of this fire.

On the other end of the county, firefighters were making progress on the Allen Road fire in Bass River State Forest. That fire grew to 5,000 acres and smoke was leading to air quality alerts in New Jersey and Delaware.

Nikki DeMentri contributed to this report.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

