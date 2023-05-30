Forest fires scorching Media and Gloucester County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two fires are scorching areas of the Delaware Valley. The flames come as dry conditions have parched the region during May.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire on Briar Lane in Media. To ensure the safety of the public the Media bypass is closed in both directions between the Blue Route and State Road.

More information from officials is expected due to the developing nature of the fire.

Across the Delaware River, the Box Turtle Fire in Gloucester County continues to burn in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area in Franklin and Monroe Townships.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says the fire has spread across at least 150 acres and is 60% contained. Crews continue to work at the scene of the fire as they carry out a burnout operation to slow its spread.

There are no evacuation orders in place and so far no structures have been threatened.