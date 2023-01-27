McNabb feeling anticipation for Eagles NFC championship game

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- A longtime former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was signing autographs this week ahead of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Donovan McNabb stopped by Dick's Sporting Goods in Depftord on Thursday to greet fans. We saw him smiling as he high-fived a child decked out in Eagles gear.

Jalen Hurts is ready to play in the first NFL conference championship game of his career. McNabb, who played in five NFC championship games, knows a thing or two about that playoff feeling that must be in the locker room right now.

"To get to this point, you start to feel it, you start to taste it," McNabb said. "You really anticipate getting out there on the field, but you just can't get out there fast enough. So I think these guys are really chomping at the bit to really get started, but you've got to find ways to be patient and kind of calm down, which is hard."

McNabb helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005, where they fell to the New England Patriots 24-21.

His former coach Andy Reid now leads the Kansas City Chiefs, who take on the Bengals in the AFC conference championship Sunday night.

The 24-year-old Hurts, an MVP finalist, shrugged off the hubbub about the award in a press conference yesterday. He said he's focused on trying to "set the temperature of the room" and keep the team fired up.