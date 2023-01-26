Meet former Eagles players at Dick's Sporting Goods events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking to start off the NFC championship weekend a little bit early? We've got the perfect dose of Eagles cheer that will get you fired up.

Dick's Sporting Goods stores in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and Deptford, New Jersey will be hosting their very own Eagles meet-and-greet with former Eagles legends including Donovan McNabb, Ron Jaworski and Harold Carmichael.

But wait, they're not done yet.

There will also be a pep rally at both Dick's Sporting Goods, in Deptford and King of Prussia. Fans can get pumped up with the Eagles Pep Band and a DJ onsite. Extra fun festivities will include a balloon twister, face paintings, snacks and refreshments.

The Dick's Sporting Goods NFC championship pop-up events are listed below:

Thursday, January 26: Deptford Events: 1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096

Donovan McNabb autograph signing: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 28: King of Prussia Events: 60 N. Gulph Rd Ste 4000 King of Prussia, PA 19406

Dick's Sporting Goods, King of Prussia store pep rally: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Harold Carmichael autograph signing 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, January 28: 1750 Deptford Center Rd Deptford, NJ 08096

Dick's Sporting Goods, Deptford store pep rally: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Ron Jaworski autograph signing: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Two hundred wristbands will be distributed at the store location based on a first-come, first-served basis for the meet and greets. Fans can grab a wristband as early as 9 a.m the day of their chosen meet and greet.

The pep rallies are free and open to the public. Pop on out this Thursday night and Saturday to show your Eagles pride!