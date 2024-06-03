Philadelphia Eagles sign OG Max Scharping to add OL depth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles added some depth to its offensive line and signed guard Max Scharping, the team announced Monday.

Scharping, 27, was a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. He played three seasons with Houston and spent the past two years with the Cincinnati Bengals.

We've signed G Max Scharping. pic.twitter.com/m22ytU8sk5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 3, 2024

Over five seasons, Scharping has played in 79 games, including 33 starts, although he didn't start a game for the Bengals for the past two seasons. Scharping has experience playing left and right guard.

The Eagles have made several moves over the offseason to address depth on the offensive line.

Philadelphia signed former Temple University product and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy in free agency. The Birds drafted guard Trevor Keegan out of the University of Michigan and center Dylan McMahon out of North Carolina State University on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft.

Following the draft, the Eagles signed former New York Jets first-round pick Mekhi Becton to a one-year deal.

All eyes will be on Philadelphia's offensive line in the 2024 season following Jason Kelce's retirement from the NFL.