Rookie Matvei Michkov scores in shootout to lift Philadelphia Flyers to 2-1 win over Winnipeg Jets

Philadelphia rookie Matvei Michkov scored on a backhander against Connor Hellebuyck in the shootout and the Flyers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Saturday night.

Jamie Drysdale scored in regulation for the Flyers, and Ivan Fedotov stopped 30 shots to help the Flyers extend their point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, and Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Winnipeg lost its second straight after an 11-game win streak to drop to 11-1-1 in its last 13.

Scheifele got his team-leading 34th goal of the season with a shot from the slot at 9:58 of the first period.

Philadelphia outshot the Jets 14-7 in the first period, but Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny both hit posts.

Drysdale tied it at 3:48 of the second with a high shot that hit both posts and went in.

Hellebuyck made a key glove save on Bobby Brink early in the third, then defenseman Dylan DeMelo laid down to disrupt a Flyers' 2-on-1 attack midway through the period.

Takeaways

Flyers: Coach John Tortorella marked his 1,608th game behind the bench, passing Al Arbour for sixth place in games coached in NHL history. His players produced a tight-checking game and blocked 22 shots compared to Winnipeg's 12.

Jets: After scoring the game's first goal, the Jets came up empty on a couple of breakaways. Winnipeg had 10 takeaways through regulation compared to Philadelphia's two but couldn't capitalize.

Key moment

The Jets had two power plays in the final six minutes of the third period. Fedotov made a quick glove save on Nikolaj Ehlers' shot in the first one.

Key stat

Winnipeg has totaled just two goals in its past four games against Philadelphia while losing all four.

Up next

The Flyers host Calgary on Tuesday to open a seven-game homestand, and the Jets play at the New York Islanders to start a four-game trip.