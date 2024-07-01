Matvei Michkov signs entry-level contract with Philadelphia Flyers

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Matvei Michkov era in Philadelphia is now officially official.

The Flyers on Monday afternoon signed the 19-year-old Russian right winger to a three-year entry-level contract.

According to CapFriendly, Michkov's ELC carries a $950,000 cap hit with an $855,000 base salary with a $285,000 signing bonus — paid in $95,000 yearly installments. The contract also includes performance bonuses up to a maximum of $3.5 million per season.

Last week, Michkov's KHL team, SKA Saint Petersburg, released him from his contract, opening up a path for him to jump to the NHL.

"We're excited to have Matvei under contract and we look forward to him joining our team at training camp in September," Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in a statement. "We've kept a close eye on his development since the draft and to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high level of talent, skill and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future."

In a statement released by the Flyers, Michkov said he's "extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family."

"Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood," Michkov added.

Philadelphia selected Michkov with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, the first of two selections last summer.

At the time, Michkov had three seasons left on his deal with SKA Saint Petersburg. With relations between the NHL and the KHL strained after Russia invaded Ukraine, Michkov wasn't expected to join the Flyers until at least 2026-27, if at all.

But the Flyers received good news last week when SKA Saint Petersburg released Michkov.

Michkov's KHL rights remain with SKA Saint Petersburg.

Last season, Michkov played in one game with SKA Saint Petersburg before being loaned to HC Sochi. He led Sochi with 19 goals and was second on the team with 41 points.

The Flyers open development camp on Tuesday, but Michkov will not be attending. The team also released its full development camp roster Monday.