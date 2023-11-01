Mariah Carey thaws out for Christmas season 1 day after Halloween

Let the Christmas bops begin. For some, it's too soon and for others, it's not soon enough.

Halloween is hardly in the rearview mirror and Mariah Carey is already thawing out for the Christmas holiday season.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer posted a video on X at the stroke of midnight on Nov. 1, saying "it's time!"

The video shows the clock changing from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 as the door to a frosty vault opens. Inside is Carey, encased in ice.

Then a team of spooky handlers holding blow dryers thaws her out.

Social media users have been cracking jokes for the past several Octobers and Novembers about Carey (and Canadian singer Michael Bublé) "thawing out" for Christmastime.

With this post on X, it seems Carey is in on the joke. Carey even tried to trademark the nickname "Queen of Christmas," but the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board did not side with her.

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" dominates Christmas music rankings

Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is a powerhouse on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It has topped the charts for 10 weeks and has regularly showed back up in the top 10 during the past few Decembers.

On music streaming services, the song also dominates. It was the top-streamed song worldwide for most of December 2022, garnering about 5.5 million to 7 million streams each day, according to Spotify Charts.

Carey is also going on a holiday tour in 2023. The Merry Christmas One And All tour kicks off Nov. 15 in Highland, California before ending Dec. 17 in New York City.