Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint may be a new face with Eagles, but "basically my old locker room is here"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were plenty of smiles on Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's face as he stood next to his locker in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles locker room. Being in the middle of the locker room is not where you want to be in the NovaCare Complex, which indicates you are on the practice squad.

That's fine for Rosemy-Jacksaint, one of the two new additions to the practice squad last week.

Rosemy-Jacksaint didn't even spend training camp with the Eagles, as he was down Interstate 95 trying to make the Washington Commanders roster.

"I felt like [my preseason] was OK. I could have done better, in my opinion," Rosemy-Jacksaint said about his summer with the Commanders. "There's always work to be done. There is always room for improvement to be made. That's what I'm striving for. To improve to get better."

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint celebrates with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after a win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 25, 2023. Rosemy-Jacksaint spent training camp with the Commanders and is on the Eagles practice squad. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Rosemy-Jacksaint is getting that chance with the Eagles, who were interested in him before the draft. The Georgia product went to the first team that called him, which happened to be Washington.

"I was cut by the Commanders, man, but I was blessed to get picked up by the Eagles," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "It might be bad at one place, but it might be a blessing in disguise. I'm just thankful to be here and thankful for the opportunity."

The Eagles have their wide receivers in place: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson. Parris Campbell is the veteran on the practice squad, and Ainias Smith is on injured reserve. Rosemy-Jacksaint is essentially a prospect the Eagles will use this season to develop.

Rosemy-Jacksaint will be reunited with Dotson in Philadelphia. The two were in the same receiver room in Washington this summer, both cast aside by the Commanders. That made the transition to the Eagles easier.

"When he got traded, he didn't know a lot of people on the team. Then the next day, I come in," Rosemy-Jacksaint laughed. "It was just funny how that turned out He's such a cool dude. Real chill, mellow. Great football player, he's a good teammate. Good person to be around."

Jahan Dotson, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with Commanders, shared the wide receiver room with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in Washington during training camp. Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Rosemy-Jacksaint is also reunited with several of his college teammates from Georgia. He played on the same teams with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Kelee Ringo, Nakobe Dean, and Nolan Smith, even though Rosemy-Jacksaint was on the other side of the ball.

"Seeing basically my old locker room is here," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "It's always a blessing to see the guys that I played with at Georgia. Being able to play with them at the next level."

Rosemy-Jacksaint talked to his Georgia teammates when he was informed he was signing with the Eagles practice squad. They welcomed him with open arms.

"They said [the Eagles] are similar like Georgia. In terms of like how they carry themselves," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "At Georgia, we got core values. They got core values here. It's almost the same as the ones we had at Georgia. I mean, this is a great place. I love it."