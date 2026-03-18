Who's playing in NCAA Tournament in Philadelphia? Here's what to know as March Madness returns.

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament — the first of many big sporting events in the city in 2026 — returns to Philadelphia Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Six games will be played in South Philly — four Friday and two Sunday. The games will be hosted by Saint Joseph's University.

Here's what to know about games in Philadelphia and more.

Which teams are playing in the NCAA Tournament in Philadelphia and when?

Eight teams will compete in March Madness this weekend in Philadelphia and begin their journey through the single-elimination bracket.

Four first-round games will be played Friday, while two second-round games will happen Sunday. The games on Friday are broken up into two sessions, with the first one starting at 1:50 p.m. The teams are from the Midwest and South regions of the bracket.

Session 1

No. 3 seed Virginia vs. No. 14 seed Wright State at 1:50 p.m.

No. 6 seed Tennessee vs. No. 11 seed Miami OH/ No. 11 seed SMU

Session 2

No. 7 seed UCLA vs. No. 10 seed UCF at 7:25 p.m.

No. 2 seed UConn vs. No. 15 seed Furman University at 10 p.m.

Session 3

Two games, TBD

How to get NCAA Tournament tickets in Philadelphia

Tickets for the games are available on Xfinity Mobile Arena's website. Hoops fans can buy tickets for each session, which includes two games.

A ticket package that includes a variety of curated NCAA Championship gift boxes and officially licensed commemorative merchandise is also available.

Last time Philadelphia hosted NCAA Tournament

NCAA Tournament games were last played in Philly in 2022 when the University of Pennsylvania hosted the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds.

During that tournament, No. 15 seed Saint Peter's University upset No. 3 seed Purdue. But they then had their historic run cut short in the Elite Eight vs. North Carolina in South Philly.

NCAA Tournament starts off year of big sporting events in 2026

The NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is the first of many big sporting events in Philadelphia in 2026 as the United States celebrates the nation's 250th anniversary.

In May, Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square will host the PGA Championship.

Then in the summer, six FIFA World Cup 26 matches will be played at Lincoln Financial Field from June to July.

After the FIFA World Cup, Citizens Bank Park will host the Home Run Derby and 2026 MLB All-Star Game in July.